As noted late last year, AEW Star and real-life son of Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, will be making his reality television debut on E!’s “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” series tonight. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Austin noted how he already knew one of his new co-stars for the reality show, Myles, because he worked with his father, Shaq, in AEW.

“Myles and I bonded right away. It’s a weird nice-to-meet-you: ‘Hey, I kind of hit your dad with a chair.’ It’s funny after I hit him with the chair, it obviously didn’t phase him too much because he turned around and beat me up. That was a funny little joke we shared.”

Austin Gunn naturally looks forward to a time when he can shine as an AEW singles star. But for the time being, he’s grateful that he has an opportunity to work beside his Hall of Fame father, Billy Gunn.

“I think my dad was so successful in this wrestling career that it just doesn’t ever hurt to ride beside him. He found the Fountain of Youth but also is a fountain of knowledge. Yes, as much as me and [my brother] Colton want to break out and do our own thing in wrestling and try to find ourselves, we also want to enjoy this moment. As much as we want to branch out, we know it’s a patience game and will come in time.

“There are so many things happening in AEW, but the one constant is getting to wrestle with my dad,” Austin explained. “It’s a beautiful moment. He pushes me and critiques me. After this interview, I have to go work out with him. Not everyone in the wrestling world or in general gets what I have the chance to do: work with their dad and get to be as successful as we are right now.”

The first two episodes of E!’s “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” premiere tonight, Wednesday, January 12 at 9 pm ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]