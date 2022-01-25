Ronda Rousey is scheduled to be at WrestleMania 38, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. As previously reported, there have reportedly been internal discussions about Rousey returning to WWE.

Meltzer noted that he presumes Ronda Rousey will be at this Saturday’s Royal Rumble PPV. While he is not 100% sure whether or not she will be in the match itself, the former Raw Women’s Champion is scheduled to be at WrestleMania 38.

The impression is that Ronda Rousey could end up facing Becky Lynch at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. That match is under heavy consideration for the two-night event. It was also revealed that the ex-UFC fighter has been training hard ahead of a return to the ring. However, it is unknown whether or not this run would be a one-off. The expectation is that it would not be a full-time run again.

Rousey has not been seen in a WWE ring since she competed in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Becky Lynch walked away with both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles that night in a triple threat match against Rousey and Charlotte Flair. Since that point, Rousey has given birth to a baby girl named La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne.

Despite Lynch being her main rival in WWE, the two women never actually had a singles match. They were originally scheduled to compete at Survivor Series in 2018, but that match was changed. The current Raw Women’s Champion suffered a facial injury after a blow from Nia Jax.

Despite the fact Ronda has been gone for over two years, that hasn’t stopped Lynch from trash-talking. She previously told Vicente Betran from ViBe & Wrestling that Rousey should stay at home.

“Leave her at home,” Lynch said. “I have talked a long time that all these MMA heads that want to come into WWE. Because they think it’s an easy meal ticket but not put in the work and hours and hours we do when it comes to travel and the grind and obsessing about this and making sure the crowd appreciates everything we do. She doesn’t want to put in that work. Just remember that I’ll be getting better and better every time while she’s at home playing with her Twitch or whatever.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]