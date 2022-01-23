Last week’s WWE RAW (January 17, 2022) included segments with top stars like WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and a surprise appearance by the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. As fans anticipate a new episode of the show tomorrow, Fightful has released some insight about which producers worked the segments.

– Becky Lynch’s promo to begin RAW and the subsequent tag team match between Lynch & Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan was produced by Shawn Daivari and Pat Buck.

– The Kevin Owens Show segment was produced by Jamie Noble and Petey Williams, while Williams individually produced the match between Damian Priest and Owens.

– Chris Park/Abyss was in charge of the Alpha Academy Graduation Ceremony, as well as the eight-man tag match.

– Molly Holly was in charge of the Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H segment.

– The Maryse, Miz, Beth Phoenix, & Edge segment was worked on with Jason Jordan.

– Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory was the work of Shane Helms.

– Omos vs. Reggie was produced by Adam Pearce

– Lastly, Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley was produced by Jamie Noble.

This week’s RAW is the go-home show to the annual Royal Rumble premium live event. No segments have been announced as of this writing but we will keep you updated.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]