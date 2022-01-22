New details are being revealed on the internal unhappiness over the WWE NXT 2.0 brand.

As noted, it was reported earlier today, via @Wrestlevotes, that WWE officials are said to be disappointed with the NXT 2.0 brand in its first 4 months, with a feeling that they thought more fans would have gravitated towards the newer Superstars quicker than they actually have.

In an update, Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian noted that a lot of the blame is being out on the abruptness of how everything was changed.

“Fan perception of the product isn’t helping either,” the source added.

While changes were a must for the brand to stay alive, the source noted, “Changes had to have been made but not like this.”

It was also said that the NXT system was “broken” according to many in the company, and changes were needed to fix the problems and move forward. One goal was to have a much younger audience, but the median viewer age for this week’s NXT episode was 61. The media viewer age for the New Year’s Evil special on January 4 was 58.1.

It was recently reported how the NXT creative team is no longer independent from the main roster, and now falls under Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations Christine Lubrano and Executive Director/Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard.

