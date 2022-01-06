WWE has reportedly hired Petey Williams to work as a full-time producer.

We noted back in late October that Williams was receiving a tryout for the role of WWE Producer at RAW and SmackDown tapings. The WWE tryout came after Williams received praise for his role as an Impact Producer in recent years. It was then reported in November that Williams was being fast-tracked into the role, which was a sign that WWE realized the mind Williams has for the business.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that the trial basis has went well for Williams, and WWE recently finalized a deal to bring him on as a full-time producer. WWE recently offered a contract to Williams, and that was completed this week.

WWE Superstars speak highly of Williams’ work as a producer.

Following the December 27 RAW it was reported that several producers took on additional work that week due to COVID-19 having an impact on the company. It was also said that some producers who had been shadowing other producers, were now working on their own. It looks like this was Williams’ first week working as a solo producer, and he was credited with producing the RK-Bronament finals between The Mysterios and The Street Profits.

Petey’s WWE tryout process began just days after he worked behind-the-scenes at Impact’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 23 and the post-pay-per-view set of Impact TV tapings. He has been in the business since 2001, but this is his first time working for WWE.

