The top title match has been announced for ROH Supercard of Honor XV.

ROH has announced that Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham to crown the Undisputed ROH World Champion will headline Supercard of Honor. ROH actually noted that this will be one of the Supercard of Honor main events.

Gresham is currently in possession of the original ROH World Title belt, and has been defending the strap while ROH is on a hiatus until April. Bandido is still in possession of the most recent version of the ROH World Title. Bandido was scheduled to defend the ROH World Title against Gresham at Final Battle back in December, but he was pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Gresham ended up wrestling Jay Lethal, and won the match to capture the original ROH World Title.

While Gresham continues to defend the title under Pure Rules for various promotions, Bandido contends that he is still the rightful champion because he was never defeated for the title. Bandido confronted Gresham at the Terminus debut event this past Sunday, and the ROH Board of Directors then signed the Winner Takes All match for Supercard of Honor. This will be the first-ever singles match between the two champions.

Supercard of Honor XV will mark ROH’s return from a hiatus. The event is scheduled for Friday, April 1 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. The only match announced as of this writing is Bandido vs. Gresham.

