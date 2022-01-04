It’s been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be making a return to in-ring action for Reality of Wrestling, the promotion he founded in 2005.

“BREAKING NEWS: Booker T returns to the ring on Saturday, January 22nd to team with his protégé Gaspar Hernandez in a “Team Team Exhibition Match” in Canton, TX. LOCATION: 800 Flea Market Rd, Canton, TX 75103 PICK YOUR SEATS,” the RoW Twitter page writes.

As mentioned, Booker will be teaming up with Gaspar Hernandez to take on Garza & Dexx in a tag team exhibition match. The WWE Hall of Famer hasn’t competed inside the squared circle since early 2020 in another appearance with RoW. His last WWE match was in April 2012 when he teamed with Drew McIntyre to defeat Mark Henry & Christian at a live event.

With more exposure, Reality Of Wrestling has continued to grow more and more. It was announced in the Fall of 2021 that the Texas-based promotion began airing its weekly TV show in nearly 50 markets through a deal with CW, ABC, The Action Channel, RokuTV and Right Now TV. You can see more about that partnership at this link.

The promotion also made their debut in Las Vegas on Friday, November 19 at the MGM Grand Conference Center Premier Ballroom, which streamed for free on their YouTube channel.

You can see the full announcement below:

