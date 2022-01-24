WWE Senior VP Bruce Prichard believes Vince McMahon, 76, can continue to run WWE “for the next 25-30 years,” stating how the WWE Chairman has shown “no signs of slowing down at all.”

On his latest Something to Wrestle with podcast, Prichard looked back on the 2005 Royal Rumble. When asked if he could have guessed in 2005 that McMahon would still be running WWE 17 years later, Bruchard said he “absolutely” expected his boss to still be going strong.

“Yes [I always felt like Vince McMahon would continue running WWE past the early 2000s]. Absolutely,” Prichard responded. “Yeah, I can’t imagine him not doing it and I am sure that he will continue to do it probably for the next 25-to-30 years.”

Prichard continued, “His mom’s 101 and still going so, you know, he shows no signs of slowing down at all and he’s a freak of nature and it’s hard to imagine it without him and I don’t think that we’ll have to imagine it without him for a long, long time.”

In recent months, Vince McMahon has been in an on-screen storyline with rising RAW Superstar Austin Theory.

