The pre-show match for tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill event has undergone a slight change, as “Speedball” Mike Bailey is now added to the match and will make his Impact debut. Jake Something will be replaced in the match for undetermined reasons.

This sets it up as “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid in a four-way match on the Countdown to Hard To Kill. Bailey has competed all over the pro wrestling indie circuit since 2006, including work with CZW, Progress, & DDT Pro Wrestling. He is also a 2-time and current C4 Champion with Capital City Championship Combat Wrestling.

The post reads: “Card is subject to change! @SpeedballBailey debuts as he takes on @DashingChrisBey, @The_Ace_Austin & @Laredokidpro1 on Countdown to #HardToKill! TONIGHT 7:30PM ET on YouTube! Order on Fite:https://bit.ly/3sKG0qe Order on http://PPV.com:https://bit.ly/334n9vz”

You can watch the entire Countdown to Hard To Kill show at this link. The pay-per-view event will be available through PPV.com or through the Fite TV app, which you can access at this link. Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for live coverage of the show!

You can see the full card for tonight’s event below:

Triple Threat for the Impact World Title

Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

ROH World Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

If Maclin fails to win, he can no longer challenge for the title as long as Miguel is champion.

Knockouts Ultimate X

Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace

Winner receives a future title shot.

Hardcore War

Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violence By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering) and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Jonah vs. Josh Alexander

Pre-show Match

Chris Bey vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid

