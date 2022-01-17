SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with M. Skye of TV Source Magazine, and revealed several rivalries that she would love to re-visit or continue.

Flair is currently working a mini-program with Naomi on WWE’s blue brand, and the two will face off in a non-title Championship Contender’s match on Friday’s SmackDown. Flair defeated Naomi in a non-title bout two weeks ago, with interference by Sonya Deville. Flair named Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley as names she wants to work with again soon.

“I’ve never had a full feud with Naomi. I would love to face her again,” Flair said. “I want to do a full program with Shayna Baszler; I admire her and her background. I also think that Bianca and I will need to have a full program at some point. I had a taste of what we could do on Raw, and I would like to go back to that and have a full program. She’s so athletic and powerful, and I need more time with her. Rhea also definitely has unfinished business with me. I would love to share more moments with her.”

“I really want to fight everyone,” Flair added, laughing. “I’m a different performer now, and I guess I have unfinished business with everyone.”

Flair also talked about the “Mad Queen” side of her character, and how some people, such as Ronda Rousey and Asuka, can bring that out more than others.

“I would say, Ronda, right? I mean, that’s kinda when they let me turn it on. I’ve always had it in me,” she said. “When do I get to be that Killer Queen? I love Killer Queen. I also get very aggressive with Asuka.”

It was recently reported that at one point WWE planned to do Sasha Banks vs. Flair at WrestleMania 38. Banks is currently on the shelf with a foot injury, and is expected to be out of action until mid-March. Flair commented on her next feud with The Boss.

“Sasha and I haven’t had a program on TV in five years, but when we cross paths again on TV, I believe it will be what everyone expects and more,” Flair said.

