SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with M. Skye of TV Source Magazine and revealed how she still has so much she wants to accomplish in WWE.

Flair tearfully provided her motivation for her journey in pro wrestling when asked what keeps her going. She commented on how her life changed and put her on the current path she’s on when her brother Reid Flair passed away at the age of 25 on March 29, 2013.

“I constantly surprise myself. That’s really it,” she said. “Sometimes I drive down the road, and I look at my life, and I’m like, how the hell did I get here? I hadn’t found my purpose or passion yet in my twenties. When my brother passed away, my life changed and put me on the path to where I am today. If I can go this far, how much further can I go?”

Flair continued and commented on how she’s dedicated various moments to Reid, saying she has no regrets.

“When I won the Diva’s Title, I feel like that was for him. Now I just think to myself that he would never believe what I’ve become. I’m the most decorated woman in sports-entertainment history, and he never saw a second of it. This was his dream,” Flair added. “Are there things I would do differently? Yeah, probably, but regrets, no. I’m here now. I’m where I am.”

Despite the significant success in WWE, Flair has so much more she still wants to do. She’s looking for another hot storyline, another WrestleMania main event, and some work in Hollywood.

“I want another storyline that catches fire, I want to main event Mania, and I want to do an action movie. I feel like I grow into more of myself every year,” Flair noted. “I don’t want to do the Men’s Rumble, but if the opportunity for Elimination Chamber presented itself, definitely.”

Charlotte Flair is scheduled to compete in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month, noting that she plans to win and pick her challenger for WrestleMania 38, rumored to be Sasha Banks or Bayley. There’s no word on if WWE will hold a women’s Elimination Chamber match when they bring the steel structure to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the 2022 Elimination Chamber event on Saturday, February 19, but Flair would be a likely participant if they do.

