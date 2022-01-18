First-ever AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has filed a new trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office — the letters “GFY”. One would be led to believe this stands for “Go f**** yourself,” but there’s been no word on how it will be applied.

The United States Patent & Trademark Office filing had the following description:

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, podcaster, or musician; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, podcaster, or musician; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, podcaster, or musician; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler, podcaster, or musician in the field of professional wrestling, podcasting, or music for entertainment purposes.”

Chris Jericho has been universally praised in the wrestling world for his ability to shift characters and reinvent himself time and time again. In an interview with SI.com in late 2020, he explained that dishing out new ideas is what keeps him from feeling like “a relic from the past”.

“I have a great list of hits, but a lot of those will never be played again because I’m too busy concentrating on new hits and performing at the highest level,” said Jericho. “It’s hard to leave all the old gimmicks and catchphrases and take a chance but if you don’t do that, it’s like DX coming to the ring in 2019 and yelling, ‘Suck it!’ It looks like a relic from the past and I never wanted to be that.

“If I was still in the WWE, I would still have to be doing ‘The List’ and it would feel so old,” continued Jericho. “I love all the great stuff I did in the past, but to go out there and say, ‘RAW is Jericho’, or, ‘I’m the Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rolla’, would really feel like a rock and roll band that tours, that never puts on a new record and tours every summer.”

