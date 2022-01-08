Two of MLW’s bright, talented stars, Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku, have departed with Major League Wrestling, according to PWInsider. During their time with the promotion, they were known as ‘Team Filthy’, but may be more recognizable by their “Violence Is Forever” tag name.

The departure was reportedly a mutual agreement between all parties. Ku and Garrini both appreciated the opportunities brought to them by MLW but everyone agreed the duo should step away to pursue other goals.

Dominic Garrini, 31, first debuted for MLW in September 2019, and is an accomplished Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Gold medalist. Kevin Ku has been wrestling since 2014 and made his debut for MLW in the Fall of 2020. Arguably the most popular feud the duo had was against Ross and Marshall Von Erich.

Stay tuned for updates on the futures of Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku, respectively.

