Ahead of her match against RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble, Doudrop has revealed that she was denied the opportunity to face the former Miss Rebecca Knox 15 years ago.

Speaking to talkSport, Doudrop recalled the time that she and fellow RAW Superstar Nikki Storm began training in a little warehouse in Scotland.

“I don’t know if people know this, but I’ve been waiting 15 years for this match,” Doudrop revealed. “Way back when I first started training in a little warehouse in Linwood, Scotland, there really wasn’t many experienced girls in the UK wrestling scene at all. There was me, Nikki Storm – who had also just started out – down in England we had Mischief and Erin Angel and then over in Ireland we had Miss Rebecca Knox (Becky Lynch).”

According to Doudrop, her trainers tried to get her a match with Lynch, but Big Time Becks was already preparing to move to the U.S.

“We were very aware of Becky at the time,” Doudrop said. “Even back then she was at the top of her game. She was the girl our trainers were trying to get in and have matches with us so we could learn from her, get some kind of experience.

“But, sadly, unbeknownst to us at the time, she was just packing up things there to move over to the U.S. We made efforts to get her over but it just didn’t work out. So 15 long years later, here we are. It’s one big ass circle to go in, but we got there [laughs].”

Doudrop earned her title shot against Becky Lynch by defeating Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match earlier this month on RAW. You can click here for the updated Royal Rumble card.

