The first entrants for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match have been announced.

Tonight’s post-Day 1 edition of WWE RAW saw Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio announce their spots for the 30-Man Royal Rumble.

Austin Theory is also confirmed for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. His spot was announced by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Below is the updated announced card, along with related shots from RAW:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, 24 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

30 Superstars TBA

WWE Title Match

TBD vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

