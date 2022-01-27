On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, fans in Cleveland chanted “Johnny Wrestling” several times throughout the show, apparently because they felt the hometown wrestler would make his AEW debut. After the show went off the air, Johnny Gargano addressed the chants via Twitter, thanking fans for not forgetting about him.

Gargano became a free agent in early December, and has stated that he is taking time away from the ring. As noted earlier, Gargano is reportedly putting serious consideration into a run with AEW. Several reports have also noted how Gargano has been leaning towards not returning to WWE / NXT, so all signs point to him signing with AEW.

Candice LeRae, the wife of Gargano, is reportedly due to give birth sometime in February. You can see Johnny Gargano’s tweet below.

I heard you and you have no idea how much it means to me that you're excited to see me back at it. It's scary to step away because your insecurities say "they'll forget about you".. but you haven't forgotten and I promise that I will make it up to you asap. #JohnnyWrestling ❤ — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 27, 2022

