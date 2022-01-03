Former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) had his first match in six years at GCW: Die 4 This.

At the New Year’s Day event, Garland lost his Game Changer Wrestling debut against Joey Janela.

Scott Garland took to Twitter on Sunday evening to thank Joey Janela for pushing him. He also called the match a highlight of his career.

He tweeted, “I’m forever thankful to @thebadboyjoeyjanela for pushing my limits at #GCWDie4This. Not only was it my 1st match in 6 yrs at 48 yrs old, but it was easily a highlight of my career. The passion & heart inside of that ring last night will never be forgotten. THANK YOU JOEY & GCW.”

Scott Garland originally worked for WWE from 1997 – 2007. He would make his official WWE return in 2016, where he worked as a trainer/producer at the WWE Performance Center from September 7, 2016, until November 23, 2021.

Below are the results from GCW: Die 4 This:

* The Briscoes (c) defeated Blake Christian & Alex Zayne (GCW Tag Team Match)

* Calvin Tankman defeated Yoya

* Joey Janela defeated Scotty 2 Hotty

* WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance and hit EFFY with his guitar

* Homicide won the GCW World Title Number One Contender Do Or Die Rumble Match

The match also included Jordan Oliver, Tony Deppen, Jack Cartwheel, Dante Leon, Ninja Mack, Atticus Cogar, Nick Wayne, Dark Sheik, Matthew Justice, AJ Gray, Cole Radrick, Shane Mercer, PCO, G-Raver, Colby Corino, Allie Katch, Billie Starkz, and Grim Reefer

* Alex Colon (c) defeated John Wayne Murdoch (GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match)

