Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) were reportedly offered spots in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match, but turned down the offer, according to Fightful Select.

The report cites that an Impact Wrestling source said that the company would have approved the deal with WWE, but The IInspiration did not want to go back to WWE at this time.

Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay were released from WWE back in April 2021. Before their WWE release, they won the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35 and held the titles for 120 days.

They joined Impact Wrestling in October 2021 at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

As noted, Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be part of the women’s Royal Rumble match.

The WWE Royal Rumble will take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]