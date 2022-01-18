GCW has announced six wrestlers for their Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match at Sunday’s The Wrld On GCW pay-per-view.

The match will feature PCO, Lio Rush, Tony Deppen, Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, and Alex Colon.

As noted, the winner of the GTBR Ladder Match will be able to choose any match they want, at any time.

GCW has also announced that Psycho Clown, Dustin Thomas, and Steve Scott will be in action at The Wrld, but there’s no word yet on what they will be doing. We noted on Monday how GCW announced that veteran pro wrestler B-Boy will also make his ring return at the pay-per-view.

GCW’s The Wrld On GCW pay-per-view will be held this Sunday, January 23 from a sold out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Below is the updated card, along with related tweets:

GCW World Title Match

Homicide vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Open Challenge for the GCW World Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. The Briscoes (c)

Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match

PCO vs. Lio Rush vs. Tony Deppen vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex Colon

Winner can choose any match at any time.

ROH World Title Match

Blake Christian vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy

Matt Cardona with Chelsea Green vs. Joey Janela

Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch

Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid, ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita, Arez)

Appearances by B-Boy, Psycho Clown, Dustin Thomas, Steve Scott and others

