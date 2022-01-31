WWE Hall of Famer and seasoned in-ring veteran, ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan, recently spoke to Betway Insider about the growth pro wrestling has seen throughout the decades. For him, the variety of watchable wrestling offered to fans is something to be excited about. Jim also notes how the performers are sticking to video games more than afterparties.

“The whole business has changed. Back then, you didn’t have 200 channels to choose from, you almost had to watch wrestling. It was wrestling, a game show or the news. I think the kids are much more professional nowadays. Nobody’s sleeping on the floor back there and nobody’s out partying all night. When I was with the WWE in Australia after my comeback, I was down in the hotel bar, there were young women down there and the booze was free. I was sitting around and none of the boys were down there. I heard a bunch of noise on our floor, open the door and, they’re all in there playing a video game. What the hell? Different times.”

Looking back to his own days on the road, Duggan shared some insight on how his backstage relationships were. He revealed that one person he got along with behind the scenes is a fellow WWE Hall of Famer — Hulk Hogan.

“It’s not like it’s open hostility or I’m like, ‘You dirty son of a gun’, but it’s big business. I get along with Hulk Hogan, he’s not a bad guy. But that doesn’t mean I’m not envious of his spot, and I’m going to do everything I can to get his spot. Everybody behind me wants my spot, it’s a competitive business, but it’s not like you’re going to cut somebody’s tires or something like that. It’s like any profession, you have a few good friends, a lot of acquaintances, and a couple of enemies.”

