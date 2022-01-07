Impact Wrestling has announced a change for the first-ever Women’s Ultimate X match.

Saturday’s Ultimate X match at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view now feature Alisha Edwards, who was announced as a replacement for Rachael Ellering. The match will now include Edwards, Rosemary, Chelsea Green, Tasha Steelz, Lady Frost and Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace.

The winner of the Women’s Ultimate X will receive a future title shot from the Knockouts Champion. Hard To Kill will see Mickie James defend that title against Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match.

On a related note, a stipulation has been added to Saturday’s match between Steve Maclin and X Division Champion Trey Miguel. If Maclin fails to win, he will no longer be able to challenge for the title as long as Miguel is champion.

The 2022 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, January 8 from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Triple Threat for the Impact World Title

Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

ROH World Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

If Maclin fails to win, he can no longer challenge for the title as long as Miguel is champion.

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

The Influence’s Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay (c)

Knockouts Ultimate X

Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace

Winner receives a future title shot.

Hardcore War

Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violence By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering) and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Jonah vs. Josh Alexander

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]