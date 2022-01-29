As seen in the press release below, Impact Wrestling is assigning roles for their Street Team, which will “promote live IMPACT shows in select cities, including hanging posters, distributing flyers and more.”

It doesn’t appear to be a paying gig, however, members are compensated in complimentary tickets to IMPACT shows, IMPACT shirts, autographs, and additional prizes. The main areas they are currently seeking representatives are New Orleans, LA, Louisville, KY, Philadelphia, PA and Poughkeepsie, NY.

Interested parties can fill out the application attached to the press release and send it to Ross Forman at: [email protected].

You can read the entire press release below:

“IMPACT Wrestling is expanding its Street Team in multiple cities. Street Team members (minimum age is 18) will promote live IMPACT shows in select cities, including hanging posters, distributing flyers and more.

Street Team members will receive complimentary tickets to IMPACT shows, IMPACT shirts, autographs and more. Street Team members are needed in New Orleans, Louisville, Philadelphia and Poughkeepsie (NY). If you live in one of those cities and want to join the IMPACT Street Team, please email Ross Forman at: [email protected].

We anticipate high demand for these opportunities, so please reply soon and be sure to include the following information. And please put which of the four cities in the Email Subject that you are available to help in.

Name:

Age:

Home address:

Cell phone number:

Email:

Briefly list past Street Team experience:

Do you have a car:

Shirt size:”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]