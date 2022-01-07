Tonight’s Impact Wrestling was prerecorded at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada. This episode was the go-home show for their first pay-per-view event of the year, Hard To Kill.

Below are the results:

* Before The Impact: Juice Robinson defeated Raj Singh

* Chelsea Green, Lady Frost & Tasha Steels (w/Savannah Evans) defeated Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering, & Rosemary (w/ Havok)

* JONAH defeated Jake Something

* Masha Slamovich defeated Sandra Moone

* Deonna Purrazzo (w/ Matthew Rehwoldt) defeated Mercedes Martinez

* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton defeated Johnny Swinger & Hernandez

* Impact World Tag Champion Karl Anderson (w/ Doc Gallows & VBD) defeated Heath (w/ Rhino, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, & Eddie Edwards)

What a debut! @mashaslamovich is here and just put the Knockouts division on notice!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/6lfXBME1h3 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 7, 2022

– Hard To Kill will air live this Saturday at 8 pm EST on FITE TV. Below is the updated card:

Triple Threat for the Impact World Championship:

Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey

ROH World Championship:

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Chris Sabin

Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Championship:

Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

X-Division Championship:

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Steve Maclin

If Steve Maclin loses, he won’t be able to challenge Trey Miguel again while he’s champion

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay) (c) vs. The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood)

First-Ever Knockouts Ultimate X:

Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace

Winner receives a future title shot.

Hardcore War:

Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Violence By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering) & Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)

Jonah vs. Josh Alexander

