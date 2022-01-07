Tonight’s Impact Wrestling was prerecorded at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada. This episode was the go-home show for their first pay-per-view event of the year, Hard To Kill.
Below are the results:
* Before The Impact: Juice Robinson defeated Raj Singh
* Chelsea Green, Lady Frost & Tasha Steels (w/Savannah Evans) defeated Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering, & Rosemary (w/ Havok)
* JONAH defeated Jake Something
* Masha Slamovich defeated Sandra Moone
* Deonna Purrazzo (w/ Matthew Rehwoldt) defeated Mercedes Martinez
* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton defeated Johnny Swinger & Hernandez
* Impact World Tag Champion Karl Anderson (w/ Doc Gallows & VBD) defeated Heath (w/ Rhino, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, & Eddie Edwards)
– Hard To Kill will air live this Saturday at 8 pm EST on FITE TV. Below is the updated card:
Triple Threat for the Impact World Championship:
Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey
ROH World Championship:
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Chris Sabin
Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Championship:
Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
X-Division Championship:
Trey Miguel (c) vs. Steve Maclin
If Steve Maclin loses, he won’t be able to challenge Trey Miguel again while he’s champion
Knockouts Tag Team Championship:
The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay) (c) vs. The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood)
First-Ever Knockouts Ultimate X:
Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace
Winner receives a future title shot.
Hardcore War:
Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Violence By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering) & Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)
Jonah vs. Josh Alexander
#IMPACTWRESTLING kicks off 2022 in a big way LIVE at @thefactoryDE in Dallas, Texas at #HardToKill!
