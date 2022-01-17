The Wrestling Revolver announced Sunday during their Once Upon a Time in Iowa event that former WWE NXT star Shane Strickland will be part of their April 16 event.

The promotion tweeted, “REVOLVER RETURNS APRIL 16 “Swerve’s House” SHANE STRICKLAND IS BACK!”

This announcement marks Strickland’s first post-WWE appearance. WWE released him on November 18, 2021, after signing with the company in 2019. During his WWE career, he was the North American Champion and created the “Hit Row” stable.

As noted, over the weekend, Shane Strickland released a new clip on Twitter that evoked the characteristics of his Lucha Underground character “Killshot.” Earlier this month, on the final scene of an episode of MLW Azteca, it was hinted that Strickland might return to Major League Wrestling.

During the final scene of the episode, a shot of two doors in the Azteca Underground locker room was shown. One door read Salina, referencing former MLW manager Salina de la Renta and the other one read Killshot.

Below are the announcements:

REVOLVER RETURNS APRIL 16 “Swerve’s House” SHANE STRICKLAND IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/KT0xX0yFet — The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) January 17, 2022

