AEW’s Jim Ross suffered a rough fall over the weekend while traveling to Charlotte for the Battle of The Belts special on TNT.

Ross originally revealed the fall in a tweet made on Saturday afternoon, revealing a black eye and some swelling on his face. He then took to Twitter on Monday night and posted an update, revealing that he fell.

“Fell Saturday on way to Charlotte. Black Eye..soreness,” he wrote. “Feeling rough. Cancer update Tuesday. Whew! [cowboy hat man emoji],” JR wrote along with an updated photo of the shiner.

JR did commentary at Battle of The Belts with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

The 70 year old WWE Hall of Famer, who just celebrated the milestone birthday on January 3, announced back on December 29 that he is now free from skin cancer. He promised to provide an update on the cancer later today.

Stay tuned for more on JR. You can see his related tweets with photos below:

Oops!

But I’m in Charlotte ready for a great #aewbotb on ⁦@tntdrama⁩ at 8 pm ET pic.twitter.com/MZbjxiCMUr — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 8, 2022

Fell Saturday on way to Charlotte. Black Eye..soreness Feeling rough. Cancer update Tuesday. Whew! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/PaJnZOsJT5 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 11, 2022

