On this week’s episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, AEW Commentator, Jim Ross, sat down to discuss the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in 1997 with host Paul Bromwell.

The pair discussed the topic of Triple H and his standing within the WWE. Jim Ross revealed whether he agreed with some fans that believe politics were the reason he was positioned where he was on the card.

“Oh, I don’t think so. I don’t think so,” Jim Ross said. “It’s better for this conversation to say, ‘oh yeah man, it blew up the locker room and you’ve never seen any controversy like this, it was not horrible’. No, sorry, let’s rewind that one. I knew he was going to be a star and if you couldn’t figure that out, you were just being unobjective and being a typical paranoid wrestler.

“He was going to take some spots because he was willing to put in the work to see that, that got done. Some of his mannerisms and how he navigated the political waters were not universally accepted by a lot of guys that Triple H’s power base affected.”

Good Ol’ JR also delved into the subject of whether the ‘The Game’ was a great heel and worker in WWE. The former Monday Night RAW announcer shared his opinion.

“He was a great heel and he ended up being an excellent worker. Anybody, If people don’t like Paul Levesque’s work, it’s because of politics. You can’t tell me he was a bad worker, that’s b*******. C’mon, If you don’t like him, say you don’t like him,” Jim Ross explained. “He always had great potential because he was always going to be prepared and educated and I always thought he had great abilities. Some of his best matches were as that heel, that continued to advance and grow.”

