Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is set to star with GLOW actress Alison Brie in a new action-comedy movie.

Cena and Brie will team up for “Freelance” from director Pierre Morel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Filming is scheduled to begin later this month in Colombia.

The script, written by Jacob Lentz, focuses on an ex-special forces operator who is desperate to escape his humdrum life when he takes a job providing security to a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. A military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview and the mismatched duo, along with the dictator, escape to the jungle where they must survive the military chasing them, animals hunting them, and each other.

Cena will star as the ex-soldier, while Brie will play the journalist.

Brie previously starred as Ruth Wilder in the three-season Netflix comedy-drama series based on the GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) promotion.

