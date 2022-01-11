At the moment, Johnny Gargano is a free agent. However, the former NXT Champion took to Twitter late yesterday afternoon to reveal he is slowly getting his itch back for wrestling.

Johnny Gargano wrote the following:

“You know when I start working out to wrestling theme songs…the itch is slowly starting to come back…”

Johnny Gargano has not competed in the ring since he was part of WarGames at the start of December. He was on Team Black and Gold that night alongside Tommaso Ciampa, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne. They came up short and during the next episode of NXT 2.0, he addressed his future amid contract speculation.

Gargano did give some comments on that show but was then laid out by Grayson Waller. This was the final time he has been seen on television. Johnny Wrestling has since created his own Twitch account.

During one of his recent Twitch streams, Gargano discussed All Elite Wrestling. This is a destination a lot of fans have linked him with, and there is a dream match for the former WWE star with that company, Kenny Omega.

“I think Kenny is one of, if not the, best wrestler in the world currently. So, I know that’s a dream match for a lot of people, me and Kenny, and it’s a dream match for me, too. So, who knows what can happen one day,” Gargano said.

Towards the end of 2021, Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Johnny Gargano is considering joining AEW. Tony Khan has teased there is a new “dream signing” coming to AEW in the near future. However, it is unknown if Gargano is the person he is referencing.

You know when I start working out to wrestling theme songs.. the itch is slowly starting to come back.. — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 11, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]