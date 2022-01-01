Johnny Knoxville, star of the Jackass series and other films like The Ringer and The Dukes of Hazzard remake, took to social media to proclaim his spot in this year’s 30-man Royal Rumble.

“Alright, it’s New Year’s Day and I’ve been thinking about all the things I want to do in 2022,” Knoxville says. “And of course, Jackass Forever comes out February 4th and I’m happy about that, but I want to do something else. Something big! That’s right, I want to make a run for the Rumble. I am talking about the WWE’s Royal Rumble. 30 men enter, one guy is left standing — that’s me.

“You know, I’ve seen the current list of WWE wrestlers, and frankly, I’m not impressed,” Johnny Knoxville continues. “They don’t have anyone big enough to throw me over the top rope! What, is ‘Little’ E or Roman ‘Ruins’ going to do it? Hah! And Vince McMahon, you’ve always been kind to us and I sincerely appreciate it, but I sincerely hope you are auditioning bigger, tougher talent for the 2022 Royal Rumble because I don’t want to hurt anyone! So, just like the shirt says, Johnny Knoxville — World Champ. Woohoo!”

He also included a lengthy caption that reiterated his point, stating that he’s going to channel his favorite wrestlers like The Rock, Abdullah the Butcher, and Gorilla Monsoon to emerge victorious.

“Happy New Year’s Day and love to everyone. I have a big announcement that I have been dying to get off of my chest. I spent a lot of times over the holiday thinking about how i wanted to start off my 2022, and I decided I want to do it kicking ass and taking names. And the best way to do that i feel is making a run for the Rumble, that’s right @WWE’s Royal Rumble.

“Training starts today, not that I will need a lot of it because I have seen the WWE’s current roster and it’s laughable to think anyone can throw me over the top rope,” Johnny wrote. “LAUGHABLE! I will be channeling my wrestling heroes like @therock, Abdullah the Butcher and the great Gorilla Monsoon. The way I’m looking at it I am giving myself a %100 chance of winning. What chance do you think I have? Sincerely, Johnny Knoxville, World Champ #roadtowrestlemania #royalrumble #wwe #jackassforever”

Jackass stars were featured in WWE back in 2007 when they were reportedly set to have a match at SummerSlam that year against Umaga (Edward Fatu). At the time, Knoxville pulled out of the deal which led to the angle being dropped. Nevertheless, Steve-O and Chris Pontius were featured on an episode of RAW at the time where Umaga gave the Jackass stars a savage beating.

You can see Knoxville’s full video below:

