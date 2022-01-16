Kimihiko Ozaki is departing from New Japan Pro Wrestling at the end of the month, which he revealed via Twitter earlier today.

His last show will be on January 29 at Korakuen Hall, but he’s leaving with only positive things to say about the company and his time there.

“I have decided to retire from New Japan Pro-Wrestling after the [show] at Korakuen Hall on January 29th. It has been 19 and a half years since I started as a part-timer, and it has been a valuable experience. I will start a new path. Thank you very much!”

Sharing ring announcing duties with Makoto Abe, Ozaki has been in his role since 2006. Back in 2011, Ozaki also had the opportunity to be on commentary for WrestleKingdom 5, headlined by Hiroshi Tanahashi versus Satoshi Kojima.

Both of the ring announcers have been involved in an ongoing story with Bad Luck Fale after Ozaki accidentally called him “Tama Tonga” once. The ongoing exchanges between Fale and the two ring announcers have continued since then and are always a fun side story for the audience.

You can see Kimihiko Ozaki’s full Twitter post below:

ご報告 1.29後楽園ホールの試合を最後に新日本プロレスを退職することにしました

アルバイトから始まり19年半は貴重な経験でした

新たな道に踏み出します

有難うございました I decided to leave New Japan Pro-Wrestling on January 29th. I will try new things. Everything was great.#njpw — 尾崎仁彦【KIMIHIKO OZAKI】 (@OZARIN1972) January 16, 2022

