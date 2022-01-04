AEW’s Kris Statlander faced a tough road returning from major knee surgery. She says her struggles began almost immediately after she suffered a torn ACL in June 2020.

“It was just such a nightmare,” Statlander told Into The Danger Zone with Chris Denker. “Because usually, it’s like, alright. We go in. We get the MRI. We get surgery right away. It took two months for me to get my surgery.”

The delay in getting surgery was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kris Statlander said things did not get any easier for her during her recovery, saying being stuck in her home was frustrating.

“It was just a very dark time for me,” Statlander recalled. “And I think there was like four months straight that I cried every single day because I was like, ‘What do I even do this for? What’s happening?’ And then I got to come back and I was like, ‘Oh. I’m good now.’ It was a struggle. It was awful. I would never wish that upon anybody.”

Kris Statlander made her surprise return from injury on AEW Dynamite last March. She came to the aid of Best Friends during the “Arcade Anarchy” match and was welcomed into the group.

Statlander and the rest of Best Friends were invited to join New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s CHAOS stable late last year. Rocky Romero extended the invitation last November, saying it came directly from CHAOS leader Kazuchika Okada. However, Statlander is unsure if she is legitimately in the group.

“They say we are. Rocky says that we are. But we don’t know if Rocky actually asked anybody at New Japan, for real.” Statlander said somewhat jokingly.

Best Friends members Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta were already part of CHAOS following their past run in New Japan. In December, Romero tweeted that Trent’s mom Sue is also now a member of CHAOS.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]