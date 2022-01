Impact Wrestling is currently taping matches and segments from the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Below are ongoing spoilers:

* Laredo Kid defeated Blake Christian in a match taped for Before The Impact

* Eddie Edwards defeated Big Kon (fka Konnor of The Ascension) in a match taped for Before The Impact

* Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt are on commentary

* PCO vs. Chris Sabin is announced as the main event

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]