Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

– The post-WWE Day 1 edition of SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package looking at how new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar reunited with Paul Heyman on this week’s RAW, just days after winning the title at Day 1. We’re now live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut as Michael Cole welcomes us to the first SmackDown of 2022. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who comes out by himself. Reigns gets a pop and heads to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. He stops at the entrance-way and raises the title in the air as pyro goes off.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]