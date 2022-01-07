LuFisto is the latest addition to the inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame class. The event is presented by Game Changer Wrestling and Orange Crush.

LuFisto is the sixth inductee. She reacted to the announcement tonight on Twitter.

She tweeted, “I am absolutely honored to be part of the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. I have no words. Thank you.”

LuFisto made her debut in 1997 and has since wrestled for several promotions such as CZW, ROH, Shine Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA, Shimmer, Westside Xtreme Wrestling, and IWA Mid-South.

The other inductees include Jerry Lynn (inducted by Sean Waltman), Homicide (inducted by Chris Dickinson), Ruckus (inducted by Sonjay Dutt), Dave Prazak (inducted by TBA), and Tracy Smothers (inducted by TBA).

The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame will take place at Cutting Room in New York City on January 22. The ceremony is also going to stream live on YouTube.

