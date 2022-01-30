Bobby Lashley is your new WWE Champion.

Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event saw Lashley capture the gold by defeating Brock Lesnar.

The finish to Lashley vs. Lesnar saw the referee take a bump and go down right before Lesnar was about to put Lashley away. Lesnar hit the F5 and went for the pin but there was no referee to count. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns then hit the ring and laid Lesnar out with a Spear. Reigns stared out at Paul Heyman, and Heyman ended up handing him the WWE Title belt. Reigns then delivered a belt shot to Lesnar’s face, and exited the ring as the referee woke back up. Reigns and Heyman left the ring area together, all smiles, while Lashley crawled over and covered Lesnar for the title change.

This is Lashley’s second reign with the WWE Title. Lesnar began his sixth reign with the title back on January 1 at WWE Day 1 by winning a Fatal 5 Way over Lashley, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and former champion Big E. Lesnar held the title for 27 days.

Reigns retained his title over Seth Rollins earlier in the night. The match ended in a DQ after Reigns failed to break a submission hold when the referee made his 5 count.

Stay tuned for more. Below are photos and videos of tonight’s title change from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO:

