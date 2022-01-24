Former WWE Superstar Mark Jindrak recently spoke with Cafe de Rene. He discussed the wrestling business today and how things have become universal. He believes that New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to invade America as well.

“With social media and the internet and everything, it’s all one universal show now,” he said. “They’re stuck in their ways and if they continue to stay stuck in their ways it is going to drive them into the ground. Because, these companies, the ones in Japan, especially like New Japan Pro Wrestling, they’re invading America. It’s coming soon. WWE, unless there’s some really big showcase match, it’s not a guaranteed sellout every time.”

Mark Jindrak also discussed AEW, and he believes that they’re taking over right now. He thinks it is a great thing that wrestlers have more places to become a star in the industry nowadays.

“Then you see AEW, they’re taking over, man. I haven’t watched wrestling in so long, I wasn’t born into wrestling, I was more like an athlete first, and wrestling second. I am not afraid to admit it, and I respect the wrestling business,” he said. “This is a great time for wrestling Because there are so many great places a young guy can go, s many avenues. You can be a star in almost any place now. Look at Kenny Omega, like he didn’t have to go the conventional WWE route.”

Mark Jindrak also spoke about the possibility of returning to the ring. After watching the current product, the former WWE Superstar believes that he could still hang with the talent today. However, he is wary of having to take the bumps again at this point in his life.

“Watching these matches, these TV matches, the work rate I could definitely still hang,” Jindrak stated. “The problem I would have is going to that distance again. When you take off time from wrestling or bumping or whatever, it’s that part of reconditioning your body to bump and those headaches.

“F**king, sometimes you take a bump wrong and you go heel first, then your heel’s f----d for two weeks. Or you’re hitting the ropes again and the ropes are leaving a purple mark on your back or the upper quadrant of your ass. You can get through that stuff when you’re 25, 22, 23. But, now I am 44-years-old, so it’s a different beast.”

