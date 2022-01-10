AEW star Marko Stunt took to social media to share that he is trying to be part of the new season of the NBC singing reality competition television series, “The Voice.”

He wrote, “Just sent in my stuff for this round of The Voice. Could take a couple weeks to hear back, but I’m excited to be taking this journey, and I’m excited to keep you guys updated! Things have been weird lately, but seeing you all support me, regardless of what’s going on is amazing.”

Stunt has not wrestled for AEW since teaming with Fuego del Sol for a loss to Shawn Spears and Wardlow on the October 4 Elevation episode, which was taped on September 29. His last singles match for AEW was a loss to Serpentico on the October 5 Dark episode, taped on September 11.

As noted, in an update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Marko Stunt is still under contract and is still being paid by AEW.

Below is his announcement:

Just sent in my stuff for this round of The Voice. Could take a couple weeks to hear back, but I’m excited to be taking this journey, and I’m excited to keep you guys updated!

Things have been weird lately, but seeing you all support me, regardless of what’s going on is amazing❤️ — Mr. Fun Size (@realmarkostunt) January 9, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]