Michelle McCool has been training with her husband to prepare for Saturday’s ring return at the WWE Royal Rumble.

McCool, who turned 42 on Tuesday, appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and was asked how things have been since her return in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match was announced a few weeks back, and with her birthday happening earlier this week. McCool talked about training with The Undertaker, and how she’s ready for the ring.

“Oh, gosh, it has been a lot of training,” McCool said. “It was kind of nice, though, to be able to put my husband on the, you know, ‘You’ve got to come train with me, whether you like it or not.’

“Trained as normal, because normally it was the opposite with him getting ready, but there’s been a lot of training, a lot of discipline, a little tired. Like you said, I had a birthday… gotten older, so things have not gotten easier, but thankfully I kind of stay ready, so I don’t have to get too ready.”

McCool was also asked how training for The Rumble is different.

“You know, you can ask anybody, just being in the ring… ring training is different than anything,” McCool said. “You can do as much cardio as you want, can do as much strength training as you want, you can hit as many things as you want, but once you walk out and have all that adrenaline, and you have all the girls, it’s just a whole different ballgame.”

Saturday’s Rumble will mark McCool’s first in-ring action since working the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution in October 2018. She also worked the Women’s Royal Rumble in 2018. Her last singles match was the No Countout No DQ Loser Leaves WWE match against Layla at Extreme Rules 2011, which McCool lost.

