Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James has recently spoken with Busted Open Radio. The former WWE Superstar has been confirmed for the upcoming Royal Rumble, which caused a surprise. However, she has made it clear that her plans are to walk to the ring with the title itself.

“I think it’s pretty important,” she asserted. “And I feel like the fact that Pat (McAfee) has already mentioned it on television and referred to me as the Knockouts World Champion, that was really powerful. So, I intend to walk out with the championship, I feel like that’s representing the company that I work for now and that I am the champion for.”

Her upcoming return to WWE was a shock due to the fact she was released last year. Plus, the company sent Mickie James her belongings in a trash bag, which caused a huge uproar. However, this is one of the reasons she wants to return, to make sure that isn’t what people remember her for.

“I feel like too, it was important for me not to have that incident be the thing,” James confessed. “I did some incredible work there at WWE. And for whatever reason, that’s the thing, that door is never really closed. And I just hated having that bad blood, I didn’t want that asterisk. I’ve had all these cool matches and cool moments, but it was overshadowed by this one thing, that sucked.

“And I am glad that it’s not going to happen anymore, and it sucked. But it wasn’t like I was the only person it happened to and I think at the end of the day my dream was always to have been there and do all these monumental things that I was able to do there. I just didn’t want to be known for the other thing. So, this is something cool and different. So if that is the last thing, it’s a pretty cool last thing, you know?”

WWE announced Mickie James appearing in the Royal Rumble alongside several other legends. The likes of Lita, The Bella Twins, and Michelle McCool were all revealed, and James admitted this has her wondering who the surprises will be on the night.

“It’s amazing, I didn’t think it was going to get the reaction that it did. It kind of blew up bigger than I thought. You hope to get a little buzz, but yeah it was amazing. I was hoping for the surprise, I thought the surprise would have been good,” she admitted. “But then, there’s still more surprises, so that makes me wonder who’s going to be the surprises then?”

