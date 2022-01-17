Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman recently spoke with MSL on The Wrestling Inc. Daily. During the conversation, the MLW COO discussed the anti-trust lawsuit that the company has filed against WWE recently. Of course, with this being an ongoing situation, MSL was not able to comment too much. However, he made it clear that the company is very comfortable right now.

“I know there was some interest. Obviously, I can’t comment on pending litigation,” MSL pointed out. “But I will say, in vague generalities, I’ve seen some of the comments on social media, saying it would take balls to do something like this. I can’t comment on another man’s genitalia. For me personally, my balls are as big as a pig and not the pig’s balls, the entire pig. We are very comfortable right now.”

WWE recently opened up its forbidden door to allow Mickie James to compete in the upcoming Royal Rumble. This is despite the fact that she is the current Knockouts Champion for Impact Wrestling. There has been speculation that WWE did this in response to the lawsuit.

MSL made it clear he’s seen those reports but chose not to speculate on the situation. However, the MLW executive did make it clear that the facts within the lawsuit will come to light when everything has played out.

“I have seen that speculation, I read like everyone else,” MSL said on WWE’s forbidden door opening. “I don’t want to speculate on anything like that. Obviously, it is pending litigation and it is not my place to speak on that kind of thing. All I will say, in any lawsuit that has ever been, eventually the facts will speak for themselves, you know. Just let the process play out.”

