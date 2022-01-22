Two new segments have been announced for next Wednesday’s Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW has announced that CM Punk will speak on Wednesday’s show. AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker will also address the crowd.

Punk easily defeated Shawn Spears on this week’s Dynamite and is making his way to the match with MJF. Baker teamed with partner Adam Cole on this week’s Dynamite, for a win over Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy.

Wednesday’s Beach Break special will take place at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Below is the updated line-up:

* CM Punk will address the crowd

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker will address the crowd

* Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia and 2point0

* Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Ladder Match: AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. AEW Interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

* Lights Out Unsanctioned Match: Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

