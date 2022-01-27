WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced for several upcoming television tapings heading into WrestleMania. Based on his schedule, Lesnar will apparently be moving back to SmackDown at the end of February.

Lesnar is first slated to appear on RAW this Monday at the Heritage Bank Center. That will be his first RAW following Saturday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where he is slated to defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley.

The Beast Incarnate is also scheduled for the February 14th episode of RAW at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. That episode is the go-home show for the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which takes place on Saturday, February 19th from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Lesnar is advertised for WWE Elimination Chamber and the following Monday’s RAW on February 21st at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. That is the last RAW that Lesnar is currently scheduled for. Following, that he is listed for episodes of SmackDown heading into WrestleMania, including the February 25th show at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA, as well as the March 11th episode in Birmingham, Alabama.

As previously reported, Lesnar is expected to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. More news on expected WrestleMania 38 matches is at this link.

