Paige and AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker had a brief interaction via Twitter on Tuesday.

After the two women admitted to being fond of one another, a fan asked Paige if she would “get fired” by WWE for tweeting something positive about an AEW talent.

In response, Paige wrote:

Oh no. Not me commenting on another wrestlers talent. Someone alert the church elders! Alrighty well don’t tell @VinceMcMahon

As noted, Paige is rumored to return from her career-threatening injury in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. She presently one of the odds-on favorites to win the battle royal, behind only Ronda Rousey, Bayley and Rhea Ripley, according to Odds Checker.

Paige, 29, was forced to retire after suffering a neck injury at a Dec. 2017 WWE live event. It was believed that she was under contract with WWE through 2023, but Paige recently revealed that her deal expires in June 2022.

You can see the Twitter interaction between Page and Baker below.

Oh no. Not me commenting on another wrestlers talent. Someone alert the church elders! https://t.co/uRQ4xuQiH8 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) January 25, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]