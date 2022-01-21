Pat McAfee was recently profiled in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg to discuss his post-NFL career. Since April 16, 2021, McAfee has been serving as a color commentator alongside Michael Cole on SmackDown.

Prior to his run at the announce desk, McAfee was a regular panelist on NXT, before eventually stepping into the ring in a long-storied feud with Adam Cole.

The wrestling fanatic received praise in the profile from WWE President, Nick Khan, for his all-around work so far with the company, “Pat is a singular talent. There is no one like him.”

Many fans have also praised McAfee over the last ten months for the enthusiasm and energy that he provides during broadcasts. His broadcast partner, Michael Cole, has even stated that Pat has “completely revitalized my career.” One example of Pat’s passion is when he leaps onto the announce desk during Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance and mimics playing an air guitar alongside Rick Boogs.

In December 2021, Pat McAfee inked a sponsorship deal for his “The Pat McAfee Show” with FanDuel, a division of Flutter Entertainment Plc, in which he will get paid $120 million over four years. The podcast airs on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio and also streams on YouTube. Pat weighed in on the sponsorship deal during his chat with Bloomberg.

“The money that is coming in from sports gambling is changing everything,” McAfee said. “I got very lucky to be at this exact time in history in which sports gambling is becoming legalized.

“The incredibly talented people who have been covering sports for the past couple of decades have viewed sports as if it’s politics or surgery or something very serious. If someone thinks to themselves, ‘I want to hear what Pat McAfee thinks about something serious,’ they’re idiots.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Bloomberg.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]