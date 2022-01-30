As noted last month on AEW Dynamite, the Revolution pay-per-view will be returning on Sunday, March 6 at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

We now have a first glimpse at the poster for this year’s event and it includes numerous stars prominently featured, including Cody Rhodes, Sting, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and many others.

The company is combining three events for another weekend spectacular event. It will begin with AEW Rampage on March 4, AEW FanFest on March 5, and to top off the weekend, the pay-per-view on March 6.

Revolution is AEW’s first major pay-per-view of 2022, and it is one of their four major shows of the year. If history repeats itself, it will be followed by Double or Nothing in May, All Out in September, and Full Gear in November.

Last year’s Revolution pay-per-view may be most infamously recognized for the final bout of the night, an “exploding barbed wire deathmatch” between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. Despite the majority of the match being entertaining and brutal like promised, the final moments of the match left much to be desired. The major explosion of the match that kept being built up was ultimately lackluster and looked like giant sparklers were lit at the conclusion.

You can see the first glimpse at the poster below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]