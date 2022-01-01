Current WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has some extravagant new ring gear on the way, created by, Fionnuala Bourke. As seen below, the costume designer took some sneak preview photos of Lynch’s new outfit and posted them to Instagram.

“To ring in the new year I’m posting my biggest project I’ve ever taken on,” Fionnuala Bourke writes. “This is for the amazing @beckylynchwwe 💜…and I put so much work (and love) into this piece so please make sure and like and comment 💜💜im going to post lots of behind-the-scenes creating this over the next few days!! I mean just look at those shoulders 🙌🏻🙌🏻💜”

In another post, this time a video of work that went into the costume, Bourke adds another caption that says the gear won’t be used for WWE Day 1 tonight, in her match against Liv Morgan. It’s on the way in the mail and she’s already begun work on a “slick, dark, and mysterious” piece to add to Becky’s collection.

And here it is in motion 🙌🏻🙌🏻- this crazy creature took soo long to make, but I’m so glad I took the time to properly focus on each detail 👌🏻 I can’t wait to see Becky in it!” she continued. “Not tonight unfortunately but very soon in the future! This week I will begin work on her next piece … slick, dark, and mysterious 🙌🏻🙌🏻💜💜

Becky Lynch will defend her WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan at tonight’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta, GA. Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for live coverage of the event!

You can see the full Instagram posts below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fionnuala Bourke (@fibourkedesign)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fionnuala Bourke (@fibourkedesign)