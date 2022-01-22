As seen in the Instagram post shared below, WWE Hall of Famer Lita is busy training ahead of her appearance in this year’s Royal Rumble match. Through the hashtags on the post, she notes how her signature move, the moonsault, is one she’s perfecting.

“Step into my office…Lita vs. 2,674 foam blocks. Undefeated. #moonsault #royalrumble #trainingThanks to @lovelydarkandbright and @acrosports,” Lita writes.

Lita made her return to WWE television on last week’s episode of SmackDown, confronting Charlotte Flair and announcing her spot in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble. Flair and Lita took shots at each other on the mic, with Flair promising to end Lita’s “little run” and toss her from the ring at The Rumble. Heated words between the two grew in tension until Lita slapped Flair across the face. Flair turned back to go for her, but Lita kicked her and dropped her with a Twist of Fate for a big pop.

Just last year, there were reportedly talks between All Elite Wrestling and Lita about working together and having the former member of Team Xtreme on their shows. It was noted that a program with AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker was proposed but Lita passed on the particular offer. However, the conversation ended on a positive note and she’s open to working with the company in the future.

There’s no word yet on if Lita will be appearing on the go-home edition of WWE SmackDown next Friday, but we will keep you updated. WWE Royal Rumble takes place next Saturday, January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

You can see the Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Dumas/Lita (@machetegirl)

