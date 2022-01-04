Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee is now sporting a grey beard.

As seen below, Lee took to Twitter to inform his followers that he’s “back to work” and preparing for his in-ring comeback. Lee joked that he’s almost done with his “Samuel L. Jackson meme look” and admitted that it was time to start weighing his future options properly.

Back to work. In the Lab. I think I’m almost done with my Samuel L. Jackson meme look (right after I take a crazy looking photo with it lol). But it’s time to start considering what is next properly.

Last week, Lee trended on Twitter for making some controversial comments about WWE.

Keith Lee, released by WWE on November 4, will become a free agent on February 2. His fiancée, Mia Yim, was also released by the WWE on the same day. You can see his tweet below.

