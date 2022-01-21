AEW star Miro has shared pictures of him and his wife, CJ Perry (Lana), boating together on beautiful blue waters.

One of the photos includes a backdrop of water theme park, indicating that the wrestling couple possibly went on several rides before navigating the high seas. Miro jokingly wrote that he was in “Water world” with his wife, not Kevin Costner, the star of the 1995 movie Waterworld.

The likes of Dax Harwood, Dolph Ziggler, Mickie James and Perry herself all commented on Miro’s Instagram post.

As noted, Miro has been off AEW TV due to a hamstring injury. He last wrestled at the Full Gear pay-per-view, where he lost to Bryan Danielson in the final of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. According to reports, Miro worked through the injury for several weeks, which is why his leg was taped during his recent matches.

