WWE Superstar Sheamus was at today’s Tennesse Titans playoff game at the Nissan Stadium.

Sheamus was there to “fire up the crowd” and promote SummerSlam, which will be held at the venue later this year.

WWE tweeted photos with the caption, “@WWESheamus was on hand at @NissanStadium to fire up the crowd for today’s @Titans game!”

The company also posted a video on Instagram and wrote, “Ride along with @wwesheamus as he fires up the crowd at @nissanstadium for the @titans playoff game!”

Last weekend, the former WWE Champion attended the Dallas Cowboys playoff game along with Bayley.

As noted, Sheamus will be part of the 30-man Royal Rumble match. The WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place next Saturday, January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Below are photos and videos from the event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]